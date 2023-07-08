Phillies get better news than expected on Painter, whose elbow shows healing

MIAMI — The Phillies had a surprising, positive update on top prospect Andrew Painter Saturday afternoon.

Painter, who was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in his throwing arm in March and was shut down from throwing this week because of elbow discomfort, underwent an MRI arthrogram that showed healing in the UCL.

The Phillies will back him off from throwing for a few days and then resume his progression.

"Actually better news than what we expected because the testing showed there is healing in there, seriously," manager Rob Thomson said before Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"(The tear) is closing up, we're seeing healing. So all we're going to do is just back him off for a few days, let that discomfort get out of the way and then we'll start going again. It's better news than what we were expecting."

Painter had been scheduled this week to face hitters in live batting practice for the first time, after throwing multiple bullpen sessions in June. Thomson said the organization "probably won't start back at the beginning" with Painter's rehab but that they'll probably move more slowly than they had been.

The 2021 first-round pick has been in recovery mode the last four months. He made one spring training start on March 1, impressing against the Twins and hitting 99 mph with his fastball. Within a week, he was shut down with a tender elbow. Tests revealed he had a sprained UCL, which can be a precursor to Tommy John surgery. That's not always the case, however, and both sides are trying to avoid it.

Painter was in play to be the Phillies' fifth starter out of spring training, which seemed bold considering he's 20 years old and wasn't even two years removed from being drafted out of high school.

He threw 103⅔ innings last season at three minor-league levels, finishing up with five starts at Double A. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said more than once that he wouldn't hesitate to jump a player from Double A straight to the majors, even at age 20, if performance and mentality warranted it. He did it with 20-year-old Rick Porcello in 2009.

Painter's production in his lone minor-league season and even-keeled demeanor gave the Phillies confidence this could work. He dominated for Clearwater, Jersey Shore and Reading in 2022, posting a 1.56 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 155 strikeouts and 25 walks. He entered the season as the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America.

Bailey Falter was the Phillies' fifth starter out of the gate but was optioned to Triple A in mid-May after going 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA. The Phillies tried openers, they tried Dylan Covey, and no solution was found until Cristopher Sanchez' control improved at Lehigh Valley and he was recalled. Sanchez has pitched very well in four starts since the call-up with a 2.14 ERA and 0.90 WHIP He has walked just two batters in 21 innings over that span after walking 99 in 181 innings in his Triple A career.

Out of the All-Star break, the first five times the No. 5 spot comes up for the Phillies is against a bottom-third offense: Brewers, Guardians, Pirates, Marlins and Nationals. If Sanchez can maintain that level of control, his recent success could extend into August.

Other tidbits

• Brandon Marsh worked out in left field Saturday and could find himself at the position frequently in the season's final two months. Once Bryce Harper is cleared to play first base — potentially by early-August — the DH spot will open up for Kyle Schwarber, who has graded out as the worst defensive player at any position in MLB this season.

The Phillies would be able to use Cristian Pache, an elite defender, in center field with Marsh in left, substantially improving the outfield defense. Marsh has played only center field since the Phillies acquired him at last year's trade deadline, but he had 77 games of experience there with the Angels.

• Rule 5 pick Noah Song was up to the mid-90s with his fastball Tuesday when he struck out four batters over 1⅔ innings for Single A Clearwater. His stuff wasn't as crisp Friday night when he walked two in a scoreless inning on 24 pitches.

"The stuff was down a little bit, had trouble throwing strikes," Thomson said. "The time before that was really good. I think that's natural, there's going to be some ups and downs."

The Phillies have until July 27 to activate Song from his rehab assignment. If he makes it until then without suffering a setback and the Phils don't add him to their active roster, they would have to send him back to the Red Sox for $25,000.