Shocker: Alec Bohm benched by Phillies in Game 2 of NLDS

Alec Bohm started in the All-Star Game this season, drove in 97 runs, was second in the National League with 44 doubles and found himself on the bench for Game 2 of the NLDS.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson made the decision Saturday night to sit Bohm for Edmundo Sosa. Thomson texted Bohm Saturday night and brought him into his office Sunday morning to explain the move.

"He's scuffling a little bit. It's not like there aren't other guys scuffling a little bit. I just want to get some energy into the lineup," Thomson said. "Sosa's kind of our energy guy, run around and do some things, maybe create some things."

Bohm finished the season in a 2-for-27 slump and went 0-for-4 in Game 1 on Saturday. They were four relatively weak at-bats: a popup to second base on two pitches, a groundout to second base on one pitch, a groundout to third on two pitches and another groundout to third on a pitch above the strike zone.

That final groundout stranded runners on the corners and Bohm slammed his helmet in frustration, which the Phillies want to see less of.

"That comes into play, sure," Thomson said. "He is frustrated and I get it, but you've got to keep playing."

Bohm missed just over two weeks from August 30 through September 15 with a left hand strain, but Thomson said he hasn't complained about the injury since returning.

"I texted Bohm last night and brought him in and talked to him today. Just told him to be ready to pinch-hit. I just wanted to get that energy into the lineup. He's actually a really good pinch-hitter.

"He wants to play, no doubt. But he's a pro."

Thomson rarely makes a move that looks as reactionary as this one, but the Phillies are only two losses away from taking a step back in the playoffs for a third straight year.

"We need to eliminate some of that chase we saw yesterday, that's for sure," Thomson said. "I hope it is in their heads. You've got to adjust. They get it, they understand it."