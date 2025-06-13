Phillies Rotation

Uncharted territory for Aaron Nola, who has no idea when he'll be back

By Corey Seidman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aaron Nola doesn't know when he'll be back from the injured list because he's never felt this sort of discomfort before.

The injury that initially sidelined him on May 15 was a more common one, a right ankle sprain. But when the ankle soreness began to subside and Nola started ramping up toward a return 10 days ago, he felt pain in his right side.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He thought it might just be a light strain. Several days later, an MRI revealed a stress fracture in his right rib.

"It definitely wasn't the news I was expecting," Nola said Friday afternoon, speaking for the first time since the stress fracture was revealed. "It kinda came on stronger when I was getting a little hotter from my ankle."

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nola still feels pain when breathing deeply.

"When I breathe really heavy and my ribcage gets big, and obviously throwing," he said.

He won't throw for at least a couple of weeks. It could be longer. It was already apparent that Nola would not be back by the All-Star break (July 14-17) but it might not be directly thereafter, either.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies Analysis Jun 11

Luzardo bounces back in big way as Phillies earn series win over Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies Jun 10

Phillies' Jesus Lazardo honors father who roots on son every start in person

"I really don't know," he said when asked about a mid-July return. "I've never had an injury like this before. I feel like it would be different if it was a muscular type of thing."

Nola and the Phillies still don't know what caused the rib injury. He doesn't remember a specific throw or action that caused it. He doesn't know if it was a bodily reaction to overcompensation from the ankle.

"It could have, I'm not really sure, I just know that I felt it more when I started to ramp back up after the ankle felt a little bit better," he said.

"Honestly, I don't really know. I guess it's from throwing and working that area a lot. I'm not sure."

Nola's extended absence will mean a longer-term stay in the big leagues for Mick Abel, who has allowed four runs in 15⅓ innings over three starts with 14 strikeouts. Top prospect Andrew Painter could join the Phillies' rotation soon after the All-Star break.

Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo are healthy, so the Phillies still boast a formidable rotation even without Nola. But the injury affects other pieces of the roster. A deeper rotation with a healthy Nola could have allowed them at some point to explore moving a starter to the bullpen, a much greater area of need. It could have allowed them to explore win-now trades with Abel as the centerpiece. They still can, but now they need every bit of their starting pitching depth.

This article tagged under:

Phillies RotationAaron NolaPhillies injury update
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us