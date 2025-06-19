Phillies shift Nola to 60-day IL, call up Buddy Kennedy

Weston Wilson hasn't been hitting and has played sporadically over the last two weeks so the Phillies are shipping him out for a hotter hand.

They optioned Wilson to Triple A Lehigh Valley on Thursday afternoon and selected the contract of right-handed-hitting Buddy Kennedy.

Kennedy, who played eight games late last season with the Phillies, has hit .283/.388/.447 for the IronPigs with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 268 plate appearances. The majority of his 60 starts have come at first base (33) and third base (15). He'll be another corner infield option against lefties behind Alec Bohm and Otto Kemp as the Phillies await Bryce Harper's return from right wrist inflammation.

The Phils played Kennedy some in the corner outfield in spring training but he hasn't played there at all in Triple A so it would be surprising to see them use him out there.

The 26-year-old Millville, NJ native has already had a few moments with the Phillies. He walked in front of a Kody Clemens walk-off hit last September and hit a game-tying double in the eighth inning of a win over the Mets the next week.

The Phillies freed up a 40-man roster spot for Kennedy by transferring Aaron Nola to the 60-day injured list. Nola has been out since May 15, first with a right ankle sprain and now with a stress fracture in his right rib.

The move to the 60-day IL officially ends Nola's first half but he wasn't coming back before the All-Star break anyway. August appears more likely given the number of boxes he'd have to check — multiple bullpen sessions, live batting practice, multiple rehab starts — before rejoining the Phillies' rotation.