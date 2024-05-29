Join us for the Phillies Take London Party at Xfinity Live!

Can't make it overseas for the Phillies-Mets London Series and still want to celebrate? Join NBC Sports Philadelphia for our Phillies Take London Party!

When: Friday June 7, from 6 PM to 8 PM

Where: Xfinity Live!

Get ready for a ton of giveaways — Phillies tickets, concert tickets, city connect swag, exclusive London-themed items and so much more! Plus, a huge surprise giveaway from Philly Sports Trips.

We'll have a Live Q&A and meet and greet with Phillies experts Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ruben Amaro Jr., Ben Davis and Ashlyn Sullivan. Get your questions ready about the hottest team in baseball. What are your expectations? Can they sustain this level of play for the long haul? Who is your surprise standout player through the first third of the season?

Did we mention there's no entrance fee and parking is completely free? Because it is!

See you there!

