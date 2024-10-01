MLB

Farewell, hit king: Social media reacts to the death of Pete Rose

Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader who was banned from baseball for betting on the sport, died Monday

By Mike Gavin

Farewell to the hit king.

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader, died Monday at the age of 83.

Rose -- who played primarily for the Cincinnati Reds and also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos -- finished his 24-year major league career with 4,256 hits. With a career .303 batting average, he broke the previous record of 4,191 hits held by Ty Cobb on Sept. 11, 1985, and the two remain as the only players in league history to eclipse the 4,000-hit milestone.

Despite Rose's accomplishments -- having also won Rookie of the Year, MVP, three batting titles and three World Series titles -- he was denied entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame after being banned from baseball for betting on the sport while managing the Reds.

His complicated legacy was put aside Monday as many paid their respects to Rose on social media.

