Cause of death revealed for baseball legend Pete Rose

Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader, died Monday at the age of 83.

By Mike Gavin

The cause of death for Pete Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader who died Monday at the age of 83, has been revealed.

Rose died in his Nevada home and his cause of death was determined to be hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with a significant condition of diabetes mellitusfrom heart disease, according to Melanie Rouse, the coroner for the Clark County Office.

"The manner of death was natural," per the statement released by the office.

Rose, the day before his death, had attended an autograph show in Tennessee with his former Cincinnati Reds teammates.

Tributes poured in on social media for the embattled baseball legend, whose 4,256 career hits while playing for the Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos is most all-time in Major League Baseball. The former MVP and three-time World Series champion was banned from baseball after betting on the sport, a scandal that has prevented his enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame and Major League Baseball each made social media posts in remembrance of Rose on Monday, drawing angry responses from commenters regarding Rose's ban.  

Fans gathered by Rose's statue outside of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati to pay tribute and leave flowers.

Plans for a memorial service have not yet been publicly announced.

