Mets vs. Brewers NL Wild Card Game 3: Start time, how to watch

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets on Thursday in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series.

The series is tied 1-1. Whoever wins Thursday will advance to the NLDS.

The matchup is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

Milwaukee is 93-69 overall and 47-34 at home. The Brewers have a 38-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run. New York has gone 43-38 on the road and 89-73 overall.

The Mets have a 67-29 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

What time does Game 3 of Mets vs. Brewers NL Wild Card matchup start?

First pitch in Game 3 between the Mets and Brewers in the NL Wild Card matchup is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3.

How can I watch the game? Where can I watch Mets vs. Brewers Game 3?

The third game between the Mets and Brewers in the playoffs will be on ESPN.

Where is the NL Wild Card series between the Mets and Brewers taking place?

The series is taking place at the Brewers' ballpark, American Family Field.

Who is pitching for Mets vs. Brewers Game 3?

Mets: Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

Brewers: Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

Who is injured for the Mets and Brewers?

Mets: Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Three out of four World Series teams have came out of the Wild Card round since the MLB expanded its postseason format in 2022. This year’s playoffs promises to test this possible baseball trend.