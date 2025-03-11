A new Texas Rangers cap caught fire on social media, but not for the reason designers probably hoped.

The newly released "New Era Overlap 59FIFTY" collection featured caps for each of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. The specific design for that collection features the team's logo stitched over the team name in a fused design.

The Rangers cap included their signature block capital "T," right over the "x" in Texas. Shortly after the collection went up for sale online, the cap went viral on social media, and users were quick to notice that the way the letters were sewn on accidentally spelled out a vulgarity in Spanish: a slang term for a woman's breasts.

The cap has since been removed from Fanatics' website and is no longer for sale.

The Dallas Morning News said MLB officials declined to comment on the issue Monday and that Rangers officials were apparently not made aware of the design before it was released, according to a pair of people with knowledge of the situation.