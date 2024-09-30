MLB playoff bracket 2024: Here are the matchups, seeds and schedule

Playoff baseball has arrived.

The MLB postseason field is officially set after a hectic final few days of the 2024 regular season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the top seeds in each league, but recent history has shown us that anyone can get to the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks were the sixth and final NL seed and still advanced to the Fall Classic in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Here's all the info ahead of the 2024 postseason:

Who made the MLB playoffs?

Here's a look at the teams entering the postseason:

American League

No. 1 New York Yankees

No. 2 Cleveland Guardians

No. 3 Houston Astros

No. 4 Baltimore Orioles

No. 5 Kansas City Royals

No. 6 Detroit Tigers

National League

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers

No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers

No. 4 San Diego Padres

No. 5 Atlanta Braves

No. 6 New York Mets

MLB Network’s Ariel Epstein explains why all eyes should be on the San Diego Padres to win their first-ever World Series this year.

What is the MLB playoff bracket 2024?

Here are the Wild Card Series matchups and who the winner will face:

American League

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers (winner faces the Guardians)

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals (winner faces the Yankees)

National League

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets (winner faces the Phillies)

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Braves (winner faces the Dodgers)

MLB Network’s Ariel Epstein discusses the importance of the Phillies clinching home field advantage throughout the 2024 MLB playoffs.

How many games is the wild card round in MLB?

The Wild Card Series matchups will feature a best-of-three format with the better seed hosting every game.

When does the MLB playoffs start?

The Wild Card Series gets underway with all four matchups beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

What is the full MLB playoff schedule 2024?

The postseason gets underway on Oct. 1 and could conclude as late as Nov. 2.

Here's the round-by-round schedule:

Date Series/Game Matchup Tuesday, Oct. 1 AL Wild Card A, Game 1 Tigers at Astros Tuesday, Oct. 1 AL Wild Card B, Game 1 Royals at Orioles Tuesday, Oct. 1 NL Wild Card A, Game 1 Mets at Brewers Tuesday, Oct. 1 NL Wild Card B, Game 1 Braves at Padres Wednesday, Oct. 2 AL Wild Card A, Game 2 Tigers at Astros Wednesday, Oct. 2 AL Wild Card B, Game 2 Royals at Orioles Wednesday, Oct. 2 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 Mets at Brewers Wednesday, Oct. 2 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 Braves at Padres Thursday, Oct. 3 AL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary) Tigers at Astros Thursday, Oct. 3 AL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary) Royals at Orioles Thursday, Oct. 3 NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary) Mets at Brewers Thursday, Oct. 3 NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary) Braves at Padres 2024 MLB Wild Card Series schedule

Date Series/Game Matchup Saturday, Oct. 5 ALDS A, Game 1 Orioles/Royals at Yankees Saturday, Oct. 5 ALDS B, Game 1 Astros/Tigers at Guardians Saturday, Oct. 5 NLDS A, Game 1 Padres/Braves at Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 5 NLDS B, Game 1 Brewers/Mets at Phillies Sunday, Oct. 6 NLDS A, Game 2 Padres/Braves at Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 6 NLDS B, Game 2 Brewers/Mets at Phillies Monday, Oct. 7 ALDS A, Game 2 Orioles/Royals at Yankees Monday, Oct. 7 ALDS B, Game 2 Astros/Tigers at Guardians Tuesday, Oct. 8 NLDS A, Game 3 Dodgers at Padres/Braves Tuesday, Oct. 8 NLDS B, Game 3 Phillies at Brewers/Mets Wednesday, Oct. 9 ALDS A, Game 3 Yankees at Orioles/Royals Wednesday, Oct. 9 ALDS B, Game 3 Guardians at Astros/Tigers Wednesday, Oct. 9 NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) Dodgers at Padres/Braves Wednesday, Oct. 9 NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) Phillies at Brewers/Mets Thursday, Oct. 10 ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) Yankees at Orioles/Royals Thursday, Oct. 10 ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) Guardians at Astros/Tigers Friday, Oct. 11 NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) Padres/Braves at Dodgers Friday, Oct. 11 NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) Brewers/Mets at Phillies Saturday, Oct. 12 ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) Orioles/Royals at Yankees Saturday, Oct. 12 ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) Astros/Tigers at Guardians 2024 MLB Division Series schedule

Date Series/Game Sunday, Oct. 13 NLCS, Game 1 Monday, Oct. 14 ALCS, Game 1 Monday, Oct. 14 NLCS, Game 2 Tuesday, Oct. 15 ALCS, Game 2 Wednesday, Oct. 16 NLCS, Game 3 Thursday, Oct. 17 ALCS, Game 3 Thursday, Oct. 17 NLCS, Game 4 Friday, Oct. 18 ALCS, Game 4 Friday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 5 (if necessary) Saturday, Oct. 19 ALCS, Game 5 (if necessary) Sunday, Oct. 20 NLCS, Game 6 (if necessary) Monday, Oct. 21 ALCS, Game 6 (if necessary) Monday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 7 (if necessary) Tuesday, Oct. 22 ALCS, Game 7 (if necessary) 2024 League Championship Series schedule