MLB Japan Series: A baseball fan's guide to Tokyo for Cubs vs. Dodgers on Opening Day

What to Know The 2025 MLB season opens in Tokyo, Japan March 18-19 when the Dodgers face the Cubs.

The series will take place at the famous Tokyo Dome.

Tips on where to purchase tickets, where to stay, eat, and things to do are below.

Tokyo is about to become the center of the baseball universe.

The 2025 MLB Tokyo Series will bring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs to Japan’s capital for a historic two-game set at the iconic Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19 that will open the baseball season.

The Dodgers Japanese trio of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki will take the field against the Cubs duo of Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga in their homeland for the first time as big leaguers. The atmosphere is sure to be electric, so whether you’re making the journey overseas to root on your team, or just looking to experience Tokyo like a seasoned traveler, here’s everything you need to know.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The following are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these businesses or sellers.



Tokyo Dome entertainment and history

The 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome isn’t just a baseball stadium; it’s a full-fledged entertainment hub. Opened in 1988, it has hosted some of the biggest international baseball events, including the World Baseball Classic and past MLB opening series. Tokyo Dome serves everything from traditional Japanese bento boxes, to American-style ballpark hot dogs, and beer girls pouring draft Asahi from backpacks.

The Dome’s surrounding district, Tokyo Dome City, features an amusement park, shopping centers, and even a spa complex, giving fans plenty to explore before and after the game.

Baseball buying ticket tips for MLB Japan Series

Buy tickets early — Japanese baseball culture thrives on organization, and seats have sold out fast. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, go through a trusted third-party service like StubHub or VividSeats

If you’re wondering where to sit, the stadium recommends the infield seats for first time visitors as they come with very comfortable backrests. If you want a more exciting experience, the outfield seats (no backrests) are the place where fans beat drums, have choreographed chants and songs. Similar to a supporter’s section at a soccer stadium, if you’re sitting in the outfield, expect to stand and cheer all game long–silence is not an option.

Where to stay in Tokyo for 2025 MLB Japan Series

Tokyo’s extensive train system makes commuting easy, but choosing the right hotel can enhance your experience. There are several hotels near the Tokyo Dome, including familiar brands like Hilton , Hyatt, and Marriott, but for a unique cultural experience fans may want to try these top hotels from hospitality brand Hoshino Resorts:

OMO5 Tokyo Otsuka – A trendy, urban hotel in a lively bar-hopping neighborhood. Great for fans looking to enjoy the city’s nightlife after the game.

OMO3 Tokyo Akasaka – Located in a bustling entertainment district near cultural sites like the Hie Shrine. Ideal for those wanting a mix of baseball and traditional Japanese experiences.

HOSHINOYA Tokyo – A luxurious ryokan-style hotel with an onsen (hot spring) experience. Perfect for fans looking to splurge and unwind after an action-packed day.

“For baseball lovers coming for the Dodgers and Cubs games at Tokyo Dome, we have three properties we recommend to people: HOSHINOYA Tokyo, OMO5 Otsuka and OMO3 Akasaka,” said Chanel Cai, the PR & Marketing Manager at Hoshino Resorts. “All of these properties are located near a stop on the metro line which allows hotel guests to get to the Tokyo Dome within 20-30 minutes. OMO5 Otsuka also has a walking tour guided by one of their OMO rangers and staff members. The walking tour features bar hopping and Izakayas. There are lots of restaurants and bars and TVs where you can watch the game.”

Where to watch the Dodgers-Cubs game in Japan

Can’t get a ticket? No problem. Tokyo’s sports bars and izakayas are a fantastic way to watch the games alongside passionate fans.

Kiten! – A cozy sports izakaya covered in NPB memorabilia with an incredible atmosphere.

The Public Red Akasaka – A new gastropub offering six types of Japanese craft beer, sake, and cocktails.

Otsuka Torichu – A traditional izakaya with TVs for catching highlights and replays.

BlueBlack – A small, intimate sports bar perfect for die-hard baseball fans.

Wherever you choose to watch the games in Tokyo, expect the entire country to be glued to their TVs right along with you.

“This series will be broadcast nationwide, and it’s a major event for baseball lovers in Japan,” said Cai, when asked how excited the city of Tokyo is to host this global baseball event. “I definitely think Shohei Ohtani and all the other Japanese players have helped make American baseball a big thing here in Japan. A lot of people watch the games and travel to the places that Ohtani used to go to; like his schools, his hometown, and his favorite restaurants.”

Best places to eat in Tokyo

Speaking of restaurants, Tokyo is a paradise for food lovers. Whether you're craving sushi, ramen, deep-dish pizza, or American classics, there’s a spot for you.

Sushi: Sukiyabashi Jiro (legendary, reservation required) or Sushi Dai (Tsukiji Outer Market, fresh and affordable).

Ramen: Ichiran (famous tonkotsu ramen chain) or Rokurinsha (renowned for its thick tsukemen dipping noodles).

Pizza: Savoy (Neapolitan-style, a local favorite), Shisui Deux (creative Italian), or DevilCraft (serving “Shikago” deep-dish pizza and craft beer).

Izakaya: Shinsuke (near Ueno Station, over 100 years old) or Narukiyo (located in Shibuya).

American Cuisine: Hard Rock Cafe Tokyo (classic burgers) or T.Y. Harbor (waterfront brewery with American comfort food).

What to do in Tokyo

Baseball might be the main event, but Tokyo offers endless adventures for visitors:

Historic & Cultural Sites:

Meiji Jingu Shrine – A serene escape in the middle of bustling Shibuya.

Senso-ji Temple – Tokyo’s oldest temple, located in Asakusa, where you can shop for souvenirs and traditional snacks.

Shibuya Crossing – The world’s busiest pedestrian intersection—an absolute must-see.

Nature & Outdoor Activities:

Mount Fuji Excursion – A bucket-list-worthy day trip.

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden – One of Tokyo’s most beautiful parks, especially during cherry blossom season.

Shopping and where to buy MLB merchandise:

Selection Shinjuku – A specialty store with jerseys and hats from all 30 MLB teams, including rare Japanese baseball gear.

Harajuku MLB Pop-Up – Featuring the exclusive Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection.

Akihabara Electronics & Anime District – For those looking to pick up the latest tech gadgets or dive into Japan’s famous pop culture scene.

Special MLB Tokyo Series activities

The MLB Tokyo Series isn’t just about the games—it’s a full fan experience. Here are some can’t-miss happenings around the city:

Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series Collection – A limited-edition MLB merchandise collaboration available online and at a Harajuku pop-up shop starting March 8.

Dodgers Experience – Showcasing the franchise’s 140-year history, the 2024 World Series Trophy, and Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 achievements.

Autograph Sessions & Meet-and-Greets – MLB players and legends will make appearances at select locations (details to be announced closer to the event).

MLB Fan Zone: Special activations and exhibitions, including a Dodgers showcase featuring the 2024 World Series Trophy and a Shohei Ohtani tribute.

Tokyo Series parting thoughts and predictions

The 2025 MLB Tokyo Series is more than just a couple of baseball games—it’s a celebration of the global love for the sport. From the thrilling energy of the Tokyo Dome to the vibrant streets of Shibuya and the peaceful temples of Asakusa, this trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Whether you’re there for the food, the culture, or to witness Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki shine on home soil, Tokyo will not disappoint.

So pack your jerseys, bring your appetite, and get ready for an unforgettable baseball adventure in Japan’s incredible capital. See you at the Dome!