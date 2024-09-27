Oakland Athletics

A's close out Coliseum with emotional ‘Let's Go Oakland' chant

The A's won their final game in front of the Oakland faithful on Thursday

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mark Kotsay made sure Athletics fans had the final words at the Oakland Coliseum

Following the A’s 3-2 win against the Texas Rangers in the Coliseum’s finale on Thursday, manager Kotsay, with his entire team and staff by his side, delivered an emotional speech to the 46,889 fans in attendance. 

“There are no better fans than you guys,” Kotsay said. “Thank you all for loving the game of baseball and thank you all for your lifelong support of the Oakland A’s.”

Emotional and with the hopes of soaking up one last feel-good moment in Oakland, Kotsay then asked fans to start “the greatest cheer in baseball” at the Coliseum a final time. 

Suddenly, “Let’s. Go. Oakland,” rang loud and clear around Oakland’s ballpark.

Shortly after Kotsay’s speech, Max Schuemann bid farewell to the fans in attendance by flying the A’s flag around Rickey Henderson Field a final time. 

Despite three games remaining on the 2024 MLB schedule, Thursday’s emotional game marked the end of the A’s storied 57-season stay at the Coliseum.

A’s legends Dave Stewart and Rickey Henderson threw the final first pitches in a stadium that saw both of them write franchise history, while former Oakland pitcher Barry Zito sang the national anthem prior to the game. 

The A’s will travel up north for a season-ending three-game series against the Seattle Mariners ahead of its move to West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park next year. 

In Oakland, though, the voices of A's fans will ring forever. 

