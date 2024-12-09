Juan Soto agrees to 15-year, $765-million deal with New York Mets: Report

Juan Soto has made a decision.

The star outfielder reportedly agreed to a 15-year, $765-million deal with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The deal comes with a $75 million signing bonus and an opt out after the 2029 season if the Mets don't agree to raise the total contract's value to $805 million, which will raise the yearly salary from $51 to $55 million for the remainder of the contract, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Superstar outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest deal in professional sports history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2024

The Mets, along with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, were linked to Soto throughout the free agency process since the season concluded.

Soto, 26, was one of the most high-profile free agents in recent history given his age and abilities. The four-time All-Star had 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with a .289 batting average last season for the Yankees. Previously, he played for the Washington Nationals from 2018 to 2022 and the San Diego Padres from 2022 to 2023.

In his seven-year career, Soto has 201 home runs and 592 RBIs with a World Series win in 2019, five Silver Slugger awards and a batting title in 2020. He was a key part of the Yankees' run to the World Series in 2024, batting .327 with four home runs in 14 postseason games before New York lost the Fall Classic to Los Angeles.

Snatching Soto away from a crosstown rival is another victory for Steve Cohen, who hasn't been shy about spending since buying the Mets in 2020. His team made the National League Championship Series last season for the first time since 2015. The hope, obviously, is that a player of Soto's caliber will put the Mets over the top with their World Series drought now reaching 39 years.

Retaining Soto had been the Yankees' top priority this offseason -- and keeping him away from rivals in Queens, Boston and Los Angeles would have been a huge victory for owner Hal Steinbrenner. The Yankees went from 82-80 in 2023 to Game 5 of the World Series in 2024, largely due to Soto being added to the lineup. He and Aaron Judge formed one of the scariest power duos in the league, but their partnership lasted just one season.

With Soto now signed, business could pick up with transactions expected across the league at the winter meetings this week. Executives arrived in Texas for the annual event on Sunday and will stay through Thursday.

