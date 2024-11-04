Here is the full list of 2024 MLB Gold Glove winners

The MLB on Sunday night announced the winners of the 2024 Gold Glove awards.

The 2024 class featured 14 first-time recipients, the most in a single year since 2022. That year was also the first time utility players received an award.

Gold Glove winners are determined with 30 managers and up to six coaches from each team voting from a pool of players in their respective league, excluding their own club. That vote counts for 75% of the selection total, with the other 25% stemming from the SABR Defensive Index.

Despite catcher Will Smith and utility player Kike Hernandez being finalists, no Los Angeles Dodger won an award.

Here's the full list of recipients:

American League

Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

1B: Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins

2B: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

SS: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

LF: Steven Kwan, Guardians

CF: Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

RF: Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

Pitcher: Seth Lugo, Royals

Utility: Dylan Moore, Mariners

National League

Catcher: Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

2B: Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

SS: Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

3B: Matt Chapman, Giants

LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

CF: Brenton Doyle, Rockies

RF: Sal Frelick, Brewers

Pitcher: Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

Utility: Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates