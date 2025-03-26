Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series champion Dodgers to visit White House next month

The team publicly accepted the invitation on social media Tuesday afternoon.

By Benjamin Papp and City News Service

In World Series tradition, the Los Angeles Dodgers have accepted their invitation to visit President Donald Trump and White House next month on April 7.

In a social media post Tuesday the team wrote it "look[s] forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title."

Select players and personnel will visit Capitol Hill the following day on April 8.

Franchise shortstop Mookie Betts told reporters Tuesday he was undecided if he would visit the White House with the team and needed to talk it over with his family first.

Betts did not visit the White House in 2019 with the Boston Red Sox following their World Series victory during Trump's first term. He did join the Dodgers on their 2021 White House visit while Joe Biden was president.

The visit will coincide with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballWhite HouseDodgers
