Blake Snell, Dodgers agree to five-year, $182M contract: Reports

Blake Snell reportedly has joined his former team's biggest rival.

After opting out of his Giants contract and entering MLB free agency this offseason, Snell has agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers pending a physical, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jorge Castillo reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me and @jorgecastillo. The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2024

Snell seemingly confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram account.

It's no surprise Los Angeles was able to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner. The Dodgers have shattered free-agency expectations in recent offseasons, inflating their payroll and even deferring millions of dollars to future years so they can sign stars including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman -- the list goes on.

It paid off for San Francisco's NL West rivals in 2024, as Los Angeles won its eighth World Series title last month when it defeated the New York Yankees in five games. And they appear to be taking the deferred money route with Snell, as they did when they signed Ohtani last winter.

Dodgers’ deal with Blake Snell includes some deferred money, source tells The Athletic. https://t.co/ZO6X9C4b1k — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 27, 2024

Snell's lone Giants campaign started off rocky after the ace endured an offseason without spring training while searching for a home in free agency. But after a rough first half to the 2024 MLB season, Snell quickly rounded into Cy Young form, even pitching a no-hitter for San Francisco on Aug. 2 against the Cincinnati Reds.

His hot second half led Snell to opt out of the remaining year on his Giants contract, making him the best available pitcher on the open market. This time, negotiations with MLB teams didn't last as long.

Because the Dodgers, as usual, swooped in.

