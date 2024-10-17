The top 40 players who could hit MLB free agency this offseason

A wild winter could be in store for Major League Baseball.

While four clubs are still competing in the playoffs for the 2024 World Series title, the start of free agency is nearing. And the offseason could see several stars change teams.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman are just a few of several big names set to hit the open market.

There are also players like Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell and Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger whose contracts could allow them to become free agents this winter.

So, when will hot stove season officially begin? And who are the best players who could be available? Here's what to know about MLB free agency:

When does MLB free agency start?

Players scheduled to hit free agency will officially become free agents the day after the World Series ends. At that time, teams are able to re-sign their departing free agents.

But players can't sign with a new club until 5 p.m. ET five days after the World Series ends.

When is the MLB option deadline?

The exercising of a player, club or mutual option must occur within five days following the conclusion of the World Series.

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

Teams have five days after the World Series to extend qualifying offers to their departing free agents. A team can only extend a qualifying offer to a player who hasn't received one before and spent the entire 2024 season on its roster.

The qualifying offer is a one-year deal with a value equal to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players. This year's qualifying offer is worth $21.05 million.

Should a player reject the qualifying offer and then sign with a new club in free agency, the team who lost the free agent will receive a compensatory draft pick. A club that signs a rival player who rejected a qualifying offer is subject to the loss of at least one draft pick.

Who are the best 2025 MLB free agents?

Here's a look at the top 40 players who could hit free agency (listed alphabetically by last name, all contract details via Spotrac):

Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 29

29 2024 salary: $12.3 million

$12.3 million 2024 stats: 161 games played, .251/.331/.462 slash line, 32 home runs, 112 RBIs

161 games played, .251/.331/.462 slash line, 32 home runs, 112 RBIs Status: Free agent

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

Age: 29 (turns 30 in December)

29 (turns 30 in December) 2024 salary: $20.5 million

$20.5 million 2024 stats: 162 games played, .240/.329/.459 slash line, 34 home runs, 88 RBIs

162 games played, .240/.329/.459 slash line, 34 home runs, 88 RBIs Status: Free agent

Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Chicago Cubs

Age: 29

29 2024 salary: $27.5 million

$27.5 million 2024 stats: 130 games played, .266/.325/.426 slash line, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs

130 games played, .266/.325/.426 slash line, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs Status: Can opt out of two years, $52.5 million remaining on deal

Shane Bieber, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 29

29 2024 salary: $13.1 million

$13.1 million 2024 stats: 2 starts, 12 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 1 walk (underwent Tommy John surgery in April)

2 starts, 12 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 1 walk (underwent Tommy John surgery in April) Status: Free agent

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

Age: 30

30 2024 salary: $28.5 million

$28.5 million 2024 stats: 145 games played, .260/.315/.453 slash line, 26 home runs, 75 RBIs

145 games played, .260/.315/.453 slash line, 26 home runs, 75 RBIs Status: Free agent

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images Alex Bregman, a two-time World Series champion, has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros.

Corbin Burnes, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 29 (turns 30 in October)

29 (turns 30 in October) 2024 salary: $15.6 million

$15.6 million 2024 stats: 32 starts, 194.1 innings pitched, 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts, 48 walks

32 starts, 194.1 innings pitched, 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts, 48 walks Status: Free agent

Gerrit Cole, RHP, New York Yankees

Age: 34

34 2024 salary: $36 million

$36 million 2024 stats: 17 starts, 95 innings pitched, 3.41 ERA, 99 strikeouts, 29 walks

17 starts, 95 innings pitched, 3.41 ERA, 99 strikeouts, 29 walks Status: Can opt out of four years, $144 million remaining on deal

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP, Texas Rangers

Age: 34

34 2024 salary: $19 million

$19 million 2024 stats: 29 starts, 170.2 innings pitched, 3.80 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 42 walks

29 starts, 170.2 innings pitched, 3.80 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 42 walks Status: Player option for one year, $20 million

Jack Flaherty, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 29

29 2024 salary: $14 million

$14 million 2024 stats: 28 starts, 162 innings pitched, 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks

28 starts, 162 innings pitched, 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks Status: Free agent

Max Fried, LHP, Atlanta Braves

Age: 30

30 2024 salary: $15 million

$15 million 2024 stats: 29 starts, 174.1 innings pitched, 3.25 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 57 walks

29 starts, 174.1 innings pitched, 3.25 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 57 walks Status: Free agent

Max Fried has posted a sub-3.25 ERA in each of the last five seasons. (Denis Poroy-Imagn Images)

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 37

37 2024 salary: $26 million

$26 million 2024 stats: 154 games played, .245/.302/.414 slash line, 22 home runs, 65 RBIs

154 games played, .245/.302/.414 slash line, 22 home runs, 65 RBIs Status: Free agent

Randal Grichuk, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 33

33 2024 salary: $1.5 million

$1.5 million 2024 stats: 106 games played, .291/.348/.528 slash line, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs

106 games played, .291/.348/.528 slash line, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs Status: Mutual option for one year, $6 million

Teoscar Hernández, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 32

32 2024 salary: $23.5 million

$23.5 million 2024 stats: 154 games played, .272/.339/.501 slash line, 33 home runs, 99 RBIs

154 games played, .272/.339/.501 slash line, 33 home runs, 99 RBIs Status: Free agent

Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 31

31 2024 salary: $2.2 million

$2.2 million 2024 stats: 68 appearances, 66.1 innings pitched, 2.17 ERA, 10 saves, 89 strikeouts, 16 walks

68 appearances, 66.1 innings pitched, 2.17 ERA, 10 saves, 89 strikeouts, 16 walks Status: Free agent

Clay Holmes, RHP, New York Yankees

Age: 31

31 2024 salary: $6 million

$6 million 2024 stats: 67 appearances, 63 innings pitched, 3.14 ERA, 30 saves, 68 strikeouts, 22 walks

67 appearances, 63 innings pitched, 3.14 ERA, 30 saves, 68 strikeouts, 22 walks Status: Free agent

Clay Holmes was one of eight relievers with 30-plus saves in 2024. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 31

31 2024 salary: $12 million

$12 million 2024 stats: 131 games played, .214/.303/.419 slash line, 26 home runs, 82 RBIs

131 games played, .214/.303/.419 slash line, 26 home runs, 82 RBIs Status: Can opt out of two years, $22 million remaining on deal ($18 million for 2024, $18 million mutual option for 2025)

Merrill Kelly, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 36

36 2024 salary: $8 million

$8 million 2024 stats: 13 starts, 73.2 innings pitched, 4.03 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 19 walks

13 starts, 73.2 innings pitched, 4.03 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 19 walks Status: Club option for one year, $7 million

Yusei Kikuchi, RHP, Houston Astros

Age: 33

33 2024 salary: $10 million

$10 million 2024 stats: 32 starts, 175.2 innings pitched, 4.05 ERA, 206 strikeouts, 44 walks

32 starts, 175.2 innings pitched, 4.05 ERA, 206 strikeouts, 44 walks Status: Free agent

Ha-Seong Kim, INF, San Diego Padres

Age: 29

29 2024 salary: $7 million

$7 million 2024 stats: 121 games played, .233/.330/.370 slash line, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, 22 steals

121 games played, .233/.330/.370 slash line, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, 22 steals Status: Mutual option for one year, $7 million

Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 30

30 2024 salary: $8.8 million

$8.8 million 2024 stats: 107 games played, .244/.311/.473 slash line, 21 home runs, 58 RBIs

107 games played, .244/.311/.473 slash line, 21 home runs, 58 RBIs Status: Club option for one, $10.5 million

Brandon Lowe, a one-time All-Star, has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Rays. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Sean Manaea, LHP, New York Mets

Age: 32

32 2024 salary: $14.5 million

$14.5 million 2024 stats: 32 starts, 181.2 innings pitched, 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts, 63 walks

32 starts, 181.2 innings pitched, 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts, 63 walks Status: Player option for one year, $13.5 million

Nick Martinez, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 34

34 2024 salary: $14 million

$14 million 2024 stats: 42 appearances (16 starts), 142.1 innings pitched, 3.10 ERA, 116 strikeouts, 18 walks

42 appearances (16 starts), 142.1 innings pitched, 3.10 ERA, 116 strikeouts, 18 walks Status: Player option for one year, $12 million

Yoán Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox

Age: 29

29 2024 salary: $24 million

$24 million 2024 stats: 12 games played, .275/.356/.400 slash line (missed most of season with adductor strain)

12 games played, .275/.356/.400 slash line (missed most of season with adductor strain) Status: Club option for one year, $25 million

Tyler O’Neill, OF, Boston Red Sox

Age: 29

29 2024 salary: $5.9 million

$5.9 million 2024 stats: 113 games played, .241/.336/.511 slash line, 31 home runs, 61 RBIs

113 games played, .241/.336/.511 slash line, 31 home runs, 61 RBIs Status: Free agent

Marcell Ozuna, OF, Atlanta Braves

Age: 33 (turns 34 in November)

33 (turns 34 in November) 2024 salary: $16 million

$16 million 2024 stats: 162 games played, .302/.378/.546 slash line, 39 home runs, 104 RBIs

162 games played, .302/.378/.546 slash line, 39 home runs, 104 RBIs Status: Club option for one year, $16 million

Marcell Ozuna drove in over 100 runs for a second straight season as he made his third-career All-Star Game. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Joc Pederson, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 32

32 2024 salary: $9.5 million

$9.5 million 2024 stats: 132 games played, .275/.393/.515 slash line, 23 home runs, 64 RBIs

132 games played, .275/.393/.515 slash line, 23 home runs, 64 RBIs Status: Mutual option for one year, $14 million

Freddy Peralta, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 28

28 2024 salary: $5.5 million

$5.5 million 2024 stats: 32 starts, 173.2 innings pitched, 3.68 ERA, 200 strikeouts, 68 walks

32 starts, 173.2 innings pitched, 3.68 ERA, 200 strikeouts, 68 walks Status: Club option for one year, $8 million

Jurickson Profar, INF/OF, San Diego Padres

Age: 31

31 2024 salary: $2.5 million

$2.5 million 2024 stats: 158 games played, .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs

158 games played, .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs Status: Free agent

José Quintana, LHP, New York Mets

Age: 35

35 2024 salary: $13 million

$13 million 2024 stats: 31 starts, 170.1 innings pitched, 3.75 ERA, 135 strikeouts, 63 walks

31 starts, 170.1 innings pitched, 3.75 ERA, 135 strikeouts, 63 walks Status: Free agent

Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 29 (turns 30 in October)

29 (turns 30 in October) 2024 salary: $11.7 million

$11.7 million 2024 stats: 155 games played, .235/.308/.506 slash line, 44 home runs, 102 RBIs

155 games played, .235/.308/.506 slash line, 44 home runs, 102 RBIs Status: Free agent

Anthony Santander tallied 44 home runs, 11 more than his previous career-best mark, as he made his first All-Star Game in 2024. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

Max Scherzer, RHP, Texas Rangers

Age: 40

40 2024 salary: $43.3 million

$43.3 million 2024 stats: 9 starts, 43.1 innings pitched, 3.95 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 10 walks

9 starts, 43.1 innings pitched, 3.95 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 10 walks Status: Free agent

Tanner Scott, LHP, San Diego Padres

Age: 30

30 2024 salary: $5.7 million

$5.7 million 2024 stats: 72 appearances, 72 innings pitched, 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, 84 strikeouts, 36 walks

72 appearances, 72 innings pitched, 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, 84 strikeouts, 36 walks Status: Free agent

Luis Severino, RHP, New York Mets

Age: 30

30 2024 salary: $14.3 million

$14.3 million 2024 stats: 31 starts, 182 innings pitched, 3.91 ERA, 161 strikeouts, 60 walks

31 starts, 182 innings pitched, 3.91 ERA, 161 strikeouts, 60 walks Status: Free agent

Blake Snell, LHP, San Francisco Giants

Age: 31 (turns 32 in December)

31 (turns 32 in December) 2024 salary: $32 million

$32 million 2024 stats: 20 starts, 104 innings pitched, 3.12 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 44 walks

20 starts, 104 innings pitched, 3.12 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 44 walks Status: Player option for one year, $30 million

Juan Soto, OF, New York Yankees

Age: 25 (turns 26 in October)

25 (turns 26 in October) 2024 salary: $31 million

$31 million 2024 stats: 157 games played, .288/.419/.569 slash line, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs

157 games played, .288/.419/.569 slash line, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs Status: Free agent

In his first season with the Yankees, Juan Soto earned the fourth All-Star nod of his career. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 33

33 2024 salary: $11 million

$11 million 2024 stats: 158 games played, .256/.319/.469 slash line, 30 home runs, 101 RBIs

158 games played, .256/.319/.469 slash line, 30 home runs, 101 RBIs Status: Club option for one year, $15 million

Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS, New York Yankees

Age: 27 (turns 28 in December)

27 (turns 28 in December) 2024 salary: $14.2 million

$14.2 million 2024 stats: 154 games played, .257/.330/.378 slash line, 15 home runs, 63 RBIs

154 games played, .257/.330/.378 slash line, 15 home runs, 63 RBIs Status: Free agent

Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros

Age: 41

41 2024 salary: $43.3 million

$43.3 million 2024 stats: 17 starts, 90.1 innings pitched, 5.48 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 27 walks

17 starts, 90.1 innings pitched, 5.48 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 27 walks Status: Free agent

Michael Wacha, RHP, Kansas City Royals

Age: 33

33 2024 salary: $16.5 million

$16.5 million 2024 stats: 29 starts, 166.2 innings pitched, 3.35 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 45 walks

29 starts, 166.2 innings pitched, 3.35 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 45 walks Status: Player option for one year, $16 million

Christian Walker, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 33

33 2024 salary: $10.9 million

$10.9 million 2024 stats: 130 games played, .251/.335/.468 slash line, 26 home runs, 84 RBIs

130 games played, .251/.335/.468 slash line, 26 home runs, 84 RBIs Status: Free agent