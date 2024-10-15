Here is a full list of the 2024 Gold Glove Award finalists

As the MLB season draws to a close, the finalists for this year's Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been revealed.
On Nov. 3, one players from each position across both leagues will be honored with this prestigious accolade — a tradition that has celebrated excellence since 1957.
The annual award is given to players who have exceptional individual performances at each fielding position in both the American League and National League.
Managers and coaches from each league cast their votes to decide the winners, incorporating metrics from the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Defensive Index, which accounts for 25% of the total vote. Notably, managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. Utility player awards are exclusively decided by the sabermetric and other statistics.
Here we take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove Awards:
American League
Pitcher
Griffin Canning, Angels
Seth Lugo, Royals
Cole Ragans, Royals
Catcher
Freddy Fermin, Royals
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
Jake Rogers, Tigers
First base
Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles
Carlos Santana, Twins
Second base
Andrés Giménez, Guardians
Nicky Lopez, White Sox
Marcus Semien, Rangers
Third base
Alex Bregman, Astros
Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Guardians
Shortstop
Brayan Rocchio, Guardians
Anthony Volpe, Yankees
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Left field
Colton Cowser, Orioles
Steven Kwan, Guardians
Alex Verdugo, Yankees
Center field
Jarren Duran, Red Sox
Jake Meyers, Astros
Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays
Right field
Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox
Jo Adell, Angels
Juan Soto, Yankees
Utility
Willi Castro, Twins
Mauricio Dubón, Astros
Dylan Moore, Mariners
National League
Pitcher
Chris Sale, Braves
Luis Severino, Mets
Zack Wheeler, Phillies
Catcher
Patrick Bailey, Giants
Gabriel Moreno, D-backs
Will Smith, Dodgers
First base
Bryce Harper, Phillies
Matt Olson, Braves
Christian Walker, D-backs
Second base
Ketel Marte, D-backs
Bryson Stott, Phillies
Brice Turang, Brewers
Third base
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Matt Chapman, Giants
Ryan McMahon, Rockies
Shortstop
Dansby Swanson, Cubs
Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies
Masyn Winn, Cardinals
Left field
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs
Ian Happ, Cubs
Brandon Marsh, Phillies
Center field
Brenton Doyle, Rockies
Blake Perkins, Brewers
Jacob Young, Nationals
Right field
Sal Frelick, Brewers
Jake McCarthy, D-backs
Mike Yastrzemski, Giants
Utility
Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
Kiké Hernández, Dodgers
Jared Triolo, Pirates