Who has won the most MVPs in MLB history? Where Judge and Ohtani now rank
Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are part of an exclusive group of multi-time MVP winners.
MLB will test robot umpires at 13 spring training ballparks in 2025
Major League Baseball will test robot umpires as part of a challenge system during spring training next year, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026.
Braves' Chris Sale, Tigers' Tarik Skubal named MLB Cy Young award winners
Both Cy Young winners won pitching’s Triple Crown in their respective leagues this season.
Guardians' Stephen Vogt, Brewers' Pat Murphy named MLB manager of the year winners
Baseball’s two managers of the year came a long way in a short time.
Juan Soto set to meet with World Series champion Dodgers, reports say
The Dodgers won the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes last offseason. Now, they’re reportedly about to enter the Juan Soto sweepstakes.