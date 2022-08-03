Vin Scully

MLB World Mourns Death of Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully

Players, media members and many others paid tribute to Hall of Fame broadcaster

By Eric Mullin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

MLB world mourns death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The MLB world has lost a legend.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday night.

Scully's voice was synonymous with Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. He called Dodgers games for 67 years, dating all the way back to the franchise's days in Brooklyn. His final call came on Oct. 2, 2016, at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vin Scully

Timeline: Vin Scully Through the Years

Vin Scully

Photos: Dodgers Broadcast Legend Vin Scully Through the Years

In addition to Dodgers games, Scully also did play-by-play for nationally televised MLB games, NFL games and PGA Tour events. Some of his most iconic calls included Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series, Bill Buckner's infamous error in the 1986 World Series and "The Catch" by Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

Following Scully's death, players, media members and many others took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Vin ScullyMLBLos Angeles DodgersDodgers
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us