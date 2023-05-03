MLB Fans React to Wander Franco's Viral ‘Ball Flip'

MLB Twitter can't get enough of Wander Franco's viral 'ball flip' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wander Franco turned a routine play into a viral moment on Wednesday night.

In the top of the seventh inning at Tropicana Field, Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a sharp grounder to Franco at shortstop. Franco fielded the ball and transferred it from his glove to his throwing hand, but he didn't immediately throw over to first base after.

Instead, the Tampa Bay Rays phenom spun the ball into the air, caught it and then fired to first in time for the third out.

Baseball is fun.



Wander has fun. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/sWXuNq9ue2 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 4, 2023

A bat flip but for a fielder...how's that for innovation?

Franco then led off the bottom of the frame with a rocket to right-center field for his sixth home run of the year.

The 8th Wander of the World! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/c7QeA1IBK0 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 4, 2023

It was quite the sequence for the 22-year-old, but the "ball flip" unsurprisingly overshadowed the homer.

MLB fans couldn't get enough of Franco adding his own flair in the field:

Wander Franco are you serious 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vnKE8wj2d4 — Jordan Cicchelli 🌭 (@jordancicchelli) May 4, 2023

Wander Franco is the definition of swagger on the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/okAhmCW9P6 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 4, 2023

Who he trying to impress? Us?



… because he did 😎 https://t.co/psrRcpc713 — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 4, 2023

I love this level of disrespect https://t.co/CjoJduVVQH — A.Mazon (@afmazon) May 4, 2023

The ball flip is great, but what makes it is that you can see him chewing his gum so casually as well. https://t.co/3LLCATbXi8 — Zito (@_Zeets) May 4, 2023

I want to be Wander when I grow up. https://t.co/1h4i45SL8o — Ryan Boyer (@RyanPBoyer) May 4, 2023

this rules and is a little leaguer’s dream https://t.co/KHR3FZS1J0 — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) May 4, 2023

Imagine being this cool. https://t.co/XVw7ubOUF7 — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 4, 2023

I don't think some people understand how hard and cocky this is... But I'm here for it 😂 https://t.co/pJiItPZyNE — 𝖘𝖆𝖛𝖆𝖌𝖊 ✰ (@Savagee) May 4, 2023

Wander Franco is a baseball player that every baseball fan should be watching every night pic.twitter.com/cMPSYW8Gtg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 4, 2023

I can only hope to be 1% as cool as Wander one day https://t.co/02oseGa1Rt — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) May 4, 2023

That’s it I’ve seen enough, I’m ordering a Wander jersey https://t.co/HWuKNY7jtI — Gerald Williams (@The_Gerald_Life) May 4, 2023

This is one of the biggest “I’m him” moments of the 2023 MLB season https://t.co/O3v1I2IGAG — Brendan Rourke (@B_RourkeSports) May 4, 2023