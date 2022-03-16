Kris Bryant

MLB Rumors: Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to $182 Million Contract

The former Giant reportedly is staying in the NL West

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

The Kris Bryant era in San Francisco only lasted a few months. Now, he’s set to be a division rival for the next seven years.

Bryant has agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bryant made four All-Star teams and won the 2016 World Series over his first six-plus MLB seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He was then dealt from Chicago to San Francisco ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline as part of a Cubs firesale.

Bryant finished the season with a .265 batting average, 25 home runs and 73 RBIs across 144 games between the two teams. Those numbers were even better in the National League Division Series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, as Bryant went 8-for-17 with a homer and a pair of RBIs. He also played six different positions, making him a flexible fielder for the Giants.

After just 51 regular season games in the Bay, Bryant is staying in the NL West. His massive contract with the Rockies falls short of the eight-year, $260 million deal Nolan Arenado signed with the team in 2019. Now, Bryant fills the void left by Arenado, who was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season.

The Rockies finished fourth in the division last season with a 74-87 record. With Bryant in the fold, the team took a step towards competing with some of the other contenders in the NL West.

