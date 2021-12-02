MLB players troll league after removing photos due to lockout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As of Thursday morning, Major League Baseball has officially entered into a lockout.

As a result, MLB has removed all images of active players from their official website following the lockout announcement, and the players are not happy about it.

The league is not allowed to use any player's name, image, or likeness in any capacity on all online sites. That means that if you take a look at a MLB team's official website, or MLB.com, it looks different.

https://www.mlb.com/cubs/roster

The players decided to stand in trolling solidarity and change their current Twitter avatars to the same faceless photos that are currently being used on the website.

Some A+ trolling here from @itsFatherJoe44, @JTaillon50 and @MeLlamoTrevor changing their profile pictures to the blank avatars https://t.co/cML1faFwBH is using in lieu of player images, which it has scrubbed from its website in the wake of the lockout. pic.twitter.com/sp59sRacce — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2021

Cubs' Ian Happ also participated in using the blank avatar.

Pirate's Trevor Williams tweeted how amazing it was to see players stand in solidarity.

It’s amazing to see players around the league change their avi in solidarity. MLB can take away our image but never our LIKENESS! — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) December 2, 2021

Not only were images removed but current stories were replaced with content about Hall of Famers, retired players and moments in franchise history.

https://t.co/gumOwwxNwe dumped all the stories about the current players. That'll show 'em. pic.twitter.com/39iO3qzWGQ — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 2, 2021

But it doesn’t stop there. Teams are being forced to remove signage from ballparks that feature players.

The Bryce Harper MVP banner at Citizens Bank Park lasted ~12 days before it came down ahead of tonight's MLB lockout of the players https://t.co/xA9Ly2PZsg pic.twitter.com/7aqgr7dqm0 — Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) December 2, 2021

In a press conference that was held on Thursday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said these changes are a result of a legal issue about labor law.