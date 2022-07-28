NFL training camp

Former Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Struggling Early in Steelers Camp

Pittsburgh is looking at either Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, or 2022 first-round selection Kenny Pickett to emerge as its starting QB this training camp

By Ryan Taylor

Former Bears quarterback Trubisky struggling at Steelers camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mitch Trubisky is battling two other quarterbacks in Pittsburgh for the starting job. 

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph are his competition during training camp. On the first day, all three of them got an even number of snaps with the first team offense -- 12. 

However, fans weren't receptive to Trubisky's early errors, much like the fans in Chicago. 

According to Mark Kaboly of the Athletic, Trubisky had a miscommunication with Najee Harris and was late on a throw to George Pickens, causing the two incompletions. Trubisky finished the day completing two passes on six attempts. He impressed with a first down scramble on a different play. 

Trubisky played one season with the Buffalo Bills last year backing up Josh Allen. Last March, he signed with the Steelers to enter a three-way competition for the starting quarterback position as Ben Roethlisberger's successor. 

The first four years of his career were spent in Chicago with the Bears. A former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Trubisky earned a 29-21 record with the Bears and one Pro-Bowl selection in 2018. The team chose not to re-sign him after the 2020 season. 

NFL training campnflPittsburgh SteelersMitch Trubisky
