Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Age, record and more about each boxer entering fight

One is a boxing legend in his late 50s who hasn't fought professionally in nearly two decades. The other is a YouTube star who launched his fighting career just a few years ago.

But this week, they'll both enter the ring inside an 80,000-seat stadium for a rather unique boxing match.

Mike Tyson is set to take on Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night. The professionally sanctioned heavyweight fight will air on Netflix.

At 58 years old, Tyson will return to the ring for his first pro bout since 2005. And Paul, who's past opponents have ranged from ex-NBA player Nate Robinson to fighters like Nate Diaz and Tommy Fury, will take on the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the three-belt era in the 12th pro match of his career.

Before the Tyson vs. Paul fight gets underway, here's what to know about each boxer:

Where is Mike Tyson from?

Tyson is a Brooklyn, New York, native.

How old is Mike Tyson?

Tyson turned 58 years old in June.

How tall is Mike Tyson?

He stands 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach, according to ESPN.

How much does Mike Tyson weigh?

Tyson weighed in at 220.4 pounds for his most recent bout, though that was back in 2020. His weight for Friday's fight will be revealed at weigh-in on Thursday.

Since it's a heavyweight match, there isn't a maximum weight the fighters need to make.

When was Mike Tyson's last fight?

Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr. in a November 2020 exhibition match, which ended in a draw. But his most recent pro fight was all the way back in June 2005, a sixth-round loss via TKO to Kevin McBride.

Tyson's last pro victory came in February 2002.

What is Mike Tyson's boxing record?

"The Baddest Man on the Planet" boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout.

Here are five things to know about legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Where is Jake Paul from?

He's a Cleveland native.

How old is Jake Paul?

Paul turned 27 years old back in January.

How tall is Jake Paul?

Paul is listed at 6-foot-1 with a 76-inch reach, per ESPN.

How much does Jake Paul weigh?

Paul told the Hollywood Reporter last month that he weighed 216 pounds and expected to be 220 by the time of the fight.

When was Jake Paul's last fight?

Paul is just a few months removed from his most recent fight, defeating former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry via a sixth-round TKO in July.

What is Jake Paul's boxing record?

"The Problem Child" sports a career record of 10-1 with seven knockouts. He has won four straight fights since suffering his first-career loss in February 2023 -- an eight-round split-decision defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Who has Jake Paul fought?

Here's a full look at Paul's 11 previous bouts:

Win vs. Mike Perry, sixth-round TKO (July 2024)

Win vs. Ryan Bourland, first-round TKO (March 2024)

Win vs. Andre August, first-round KO (December 2023)

Win vs. Nate Diaz, 10-round UD (August 2023)

Loss vs. Tommy Fury, eight-round SD (February 2023)

Win vs. Anderson Silva, eight-round UD (October 2022)

Win vs. Tyron Woodley, sixth-round KO (December 2021)

Win vs. Tyron Woodley, eight-round SD (August 2021)

Win vs. Ben Askren, first-round TKO (April 2021)

Win vs. Nate Robinson, second-round KO (November 2020)

Win vs. Ali Eson Gib, first-round TKO (January 2020)

Here are five things to know about Vine star turned YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul.