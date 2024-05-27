Celebrity News

Mike Tyson is ‘doing great' after medical emergency on a flight. What happened?

The boxer required medical attention 30 minutes before landing.

By Aryelle Siclait | TODAY

Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match
Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson, 57, suffered a medical scare while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26, 2024. Paramedics had to tend to the former heavyweight champ while he was on board.

Tyson’s reps said he’s now doing well in a statement to NBC News. “Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” the statement reads.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A May 27 report from InTouch said the boxer had a “medical emergency” on the plane, requiring paramedics to board. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Tyson’s reps said his medical condition was not related to the plane’s earlier delays. “It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay. This (two-hour) delay was due to air conditioning issues on the aircraft,” the statement added.

Tyson is currently preparing for a July match against vlogger-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, who first garnered fame on YouTube and began fighting in 2018. The fight will air on Netflix on July 20, 2024.

To prepare, Tyson has been training but he’s also been abstaining from a few things. “Two-and-a-half weeks I haven’t smoked, I haven’t had sex for two-and-a-half weeks,” he said on "The Damon Elliot Show" in April.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

nfl 47 mins ago

Jason Kelce issues response clarifying ‘family dynamic' after commenter calls Kylie Kelce a homemaker

Saudi Arabia 2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo sets Saudi Pro League season scoring record

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in July.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us