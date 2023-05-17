NBC Sports' Mike Florio, Chris Simms Examine NFC East Win Totals and Playoff Odds

Mike Florio, Chris Simms examine NFC East win totals, playoff odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFC East hasn't seen a repeat champion since the Eagles in 2004.

But NBC Sports NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms see Philadelphia ending that streak in 2023.

On Peacock's "PFT Live", Florio and Simms examined the win totals and playoff odds from BetMGM for the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Philadelphia leads the way in both categories with 10.5 wins and -350 playoff odds, followed by Dallas at 9.5 wins and -190 playoff odds, New York at 8.5 wins and +140 playoff odds, and Washington at 7.5 wins and +260 playoff odds.

While the Eagles have the NFL's toughest strength of schedule, Florio and Simms were still surprised their projected win total isn't higher.

"If they stay healthy, and you have to overcome that disappointment [of losing the Super Bowl]. How do you go back to 0-0? When you're gonna be the team that everyone is gunning for in the NFC -- it's the Eagles and the 49ers who stand out above everyone else -- it's gonna be a challenge. I still think 10.5 is low," Florio said.

"I do, too," Simms added. "Do they go 15-2 or 14-3? I don't know about that. But I would just be absolutely shocked if they weren't one of the top two or three teams in the NFC."

The Eagles went 14-3 in 2022 with what many regarded as the best roster in football. They did see some key pieces like Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Miles Sanders depart this offseason, but general manager Howie Roseman also replenished the roster with exciting talents headlined by D'Andre Swift, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Philadelphia and San Francisco are widely viewed as the class of the NFC, with the rest of the conference difficult to project.

"It's Eagles, 49ers and TBD," Florio said of the NFC hierarchy.

"I would put the Cowboys in at least the upper group of the conference," Simms replied. "I think they're clearly at three. I don't know if you want to call them great or whatever. I think there's a lot of talent on their roster. I can say they're good for sure."

Dallas claimed the NFC's top wild card spot with a 12-5 record in 2022 before falling to San Francisco in the divisional round. While they may not be on the same level as the Eagles and 49ers, the Cowboys should still have enough to once again contend for the No. 5 seed.

The Giants were the third and final playoff team from the NFC East after a surprising first season under head coach Brian Daboll, though Simms doesn't see the G-Men as a lock to return to the postseason.

"Last year everything fell the right way for the Giants," Simms said. "I don't mean that by luck, it's just the schedule, they got hot, they played the right way. But did we ever look at their team and go 'Oh, wow. They're super talented across the board and can be dominant?' No, we always were like, 'Hey, Daniel Jones is playing good and Wink Martindale's really creative on defense and Brian Daboll's just doing all the right things on the offensive side of the ball, and they kind of just outlast you in the game.'

"It's hard to do that. And then, of course, we know their schedule is harder this year with a little bit more prime-time games and a little bit more of a bullseye on their back."

Finally, there's Washington, which is the biggest question mark in the division due to the quarterback spot. The Commanders are handing over the reins to 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell, who made just one start as a rookie.

With uncertainty in New York and Washington, Florio and Simms agreed it's more likely that just one or two NFC East teams make the playoffs this coming season instead of three.