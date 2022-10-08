Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart Stretchered Off Field During Game Vs. Indiana

Michigan RB coach Mike Hart stretchered off field vs. Indiana originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A scary scene unfolded during Saturday's Michigan versus Indiana college football game.

During the first quarter at Indiana University Memorial Stadium, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was stretchered off the field following an apparent medical situation.

Hart went down on the sideline following Indiana's opening score at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter, according to the Big Ten Network. He was surrounded by the entire Michigan team before being taken away on a cart.

Jenny Taft reported on the FOX broadcast that Hart was alert and gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was carted off.

It was reported on FOX's halftime show that Hart suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

After the incident, Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional.

Michigan players and coaches consoled each other after RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be carted away.



Hart, 36, is in his second season as the Wolverines' running backs coach. He previously spent four years at Indiana in the same position, along with serving as the Hoosiers' associate head coach for three of those seasons.

Hart also played for Michigan, rushing for a school record of 5,040 yards from 2004-07. He was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and won a Super Bowl during his three seasons in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story...