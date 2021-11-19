Denver Nuggets

Michael Malone Ejected, Held Back by Nikola Jokic in Nuggets' Loss to Sixers

The Nuggets head coach was booted in the third quarter of Thursday's loss

By Max Molski

Malone ejected, held back by Jokic in Nuggets' loss to Sixers

Things boiled over for Michael Malone on Thursday night.

The Denver Nuggets head coach was ejected from his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third after he charged the court to yell at the officials following a foul call on Seth Curry.

Malone had to be held back by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who was notoriously ejected from a game on Nov. 8 for retaliating against Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris. The head coach picked up two technical fouls and was swiftly booted.

The Nuggets trailed the Sixers by six points at halftime and nine points at the time of Malone’s ejection. Things quickly spiraled for Denver following the ejection, as Philadelphia ended the quarter on a 17-8 run and took an 18-point lead into the final quarter.

Led by Tyrese Maxey’s 22 points, the Sixers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 103-89 victory at Ball Arena.

Now, Malone and the Nuggets’ attention turns to the Chicago Bulls, who head to Denver to finish out a five-game West Coast trip. The Nuggets have dominated the Bulls in recent years, winning nine straight matchups dating back to 2015.

