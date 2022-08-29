Mexico Reveals Historical Away Jersey for World Cup in Qatar This Fall

Mexico always puts a lot of time into choosing its World Cup jerseys. After all, it is the biggest tournament in football, so it is only appropriate to dress to impress.

In July, the country unveiled its men’s men’s home kit. The Mexican Football Federation and Adidas announced the return of Mexico’s green jerseys. Now, the team has officially announced its away kit.

Before November comes along, let’s take a look at what we can expect this year from Mexico for its away jersey, as well as some history of the nation’s kits:

What will Mexico’s men’s team be wearing as an away kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mexico’s football team will be wearing jerseys of red and white for the 2022 World Cup. The jerseys will have heavy imagery and represent the country’s pre-Hispanic memory as well as its modern culture.

Mexico unveil their 2022 World Cup away kit representing the nation’s indigenous roots 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/7I6xXLTNr0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2022

The jerseys will feature imagery including:

A malinalli, which is a grass that ascends to the cosmos but connects to the world through roots

A conch shell to represent Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli, the Mesoamerican god of the dawn, representing the first breath of life and the last exhalation

A spiral, aimed to reflect words that are based on truth, song and poetry

The speaking stick or staff carried by Quetzalcóatl, who is the god of the winds, rain and the creator of humanity and one of Mexico’s major deities

New fires, which symbolize cosmic cycles

Mexico’s red and white crest

When will these jerseys debut?

The jerseys will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 31, during the Mexico-Paraguay match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The jerseys will be also worn at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 24 when Mexico faces Peru, as well as when the club faces Colombia in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sept. 27.

The first time the jersey will be worn at the 2022 World Cup will be on Nov. 22, when Mexico begins group play against Poland.

Who is manufacturing Mexico’s away kits for the 2022 World Cup?

Adidas is the official manufacturer of Mexico’s home and away kits.

“An homage to Mexican culture – unmistakable the world over,” Adidas stated on its website. “Viva Mexico. Wear your heart on your chest in the Mexico jersey, and train in soccer gear that shows your team pride.”

These jerseys will be available to purchase on Monday, Aug. 29.

What did Mexico wear for the 2021 season?

Last year, Mexico strutted a black and pink “Rosa Mexicano” style.

It’s the Rosa Mexicano jersey for this important showdown! 🖤💕



Send us some 📸 with yours! 🇲🇽🥰#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/FCa4Fb2jb7 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) November 12, 2021

However, in 2022, Mexico will be showcasing green home jerseys that are set to emulate the 1958 World Cup. The color green is heavily rooted in Mexican football culture. And as aforementioned, the away jerseys will feature red and white, also representing the country’s ancient and modern culture.

⚽ Team Mexico's green jersey dates back to the 1958 #WorldCup. Last year, the teams represented a black and pink "Rosa Mexicano" jersey instead. https://t.co/huA4Z7L9Ma — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 11, 2022

When is Mexico playing at the 2022 World Cup?

Mexico will be playing Poland in its opening group play match on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. ET. In Qatar.

Their second match will be against Argentina on Nov. 26 at 2 p.m ET and their third will be against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET.

What is Mexico’s current FIFA Men’s Ranking?

Mexico’s men’s national football team is currently ranked ninth by FIFA, with 1666.19 points.