Mets, Manager Carlos Beltran Part Ways After Astros’ Sign-Stealing Scandal

New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran and the team have "agreed to mutually part ways" after only two months on the job following a report showed his involvement in a sign-stealing scheme, the Mets announced.

In a statement, the team said: “We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interest for Carlos to move forward as Manager of the New York Mets. We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.”

In a separate statement, Beltran also said that he and the team decided to part ways.

“I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future,” Beltran said.

In November, the Mets and Beltran agreed to terms on a three-year contract for its newest manager with a club option for a fourth year.

Before his position with the Mets, Beltran was a special advisor for the New York Yankees. He last played in the majors in 2017, winning the World Series with the Houston Astros.

During his 20-year major league career, he was a nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and was named the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year.

As a player with the Astros in 2017, Beltran was said to be among the players who participated in the system the team designed to alert hitters to what type of pitch is coming.

At the beginning of that season, Houston team employees in the team’s video replay room started decoding signs with the help of a center field camera. Then-bench coach Alex Cora, who left after that season to manage the Boston Red Sox, was heavily involved in establishing the system, according to the report.

It was alleged that Beltran was among a group of players who discussed how to improve the system. Cora then arranged for a video monitor of that center field camera to be installed next to the dugout, and players could communicate the pitches by hitting a trash can — no sound for fastballs, two bangs for off-speed pitches.

The sign stealing scandal has already cost two other managers their jobs. Astros manager AJ Hinch was fired just hours after the report came out, while Cora, who was named 11 times in the report, split with the Red Sox less than two days later. Houston GM Jeff Luhnow was also fired for his role.