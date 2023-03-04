spring training

Mets Fans Use Pitch Clock to Try to Fool Nationals Pitcher

A ruse commonly seen used by college basketball fans can now be applied at MLB games

By Eric Mullin

MLB pitchers are working against the clock.

In addition to having to think about the hitter and runners on base, pitchers also now have to be cognizant of the new pitch clock.

And it hasn't taken long for fans to figure out how they might be able to use the clock to get into an opposing pitcher's head.

During Friday's Nationals-Mets spring training game, some New York fans broke out a ruse commonly seen in college basketball to try and fool Washington pitcher Victor Arano. The fans loudly counted down as if the clock was seconds away from expiring, even though there was really much more time remaining.

A pitcher has 15 seconds to begin their motion after receiving the ball if the bases are empty. If there's at least one runner on, they have 20 seconds. A violation by the pitcher results in an automatic ball.

Arano didn't seem to get thrown off by the countdown, but that surely won't stop other fans from trying it.

It wouldn't be surprising if a pitcher actually falls victim to the tactic at some point in 2023, either.

