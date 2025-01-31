WNBA

McDonald's has a new menu item: The ‘Angel Reese Special'

The pairing is historic, McDonald's says, as it is the Chicago-based burger chain's first-ever national meal collaboration with a female athlete

By Alexandria Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

The "Angel Reese Special" is coming to a McDonald's near you.

The new meal from the Chicago-based burger chain -- which celebrates WNBA Chicago Sky forward and 2024 Sky player of the year -- is McDonald's first national meal collaboration with a female athlete, according to a spokesperson.

"McDonald’s and basketball go way back," a release from McDonald's said, announcing the partnership. "From classic commercials with hoop legends to 40+ years of showcasing the nation’s best ballers at the McDonald’s All American Games, we’re all about elevating the game for our fans."

WNBA All-Star Angel Reese just paid off her mom's mortgage: ‘That was my biggest goal in life'

The meal, available for a limited time, includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, a medium fry and choice of medium drink, McDonald's said. The sandwich also features a "new Bold BBQ sauce," the release said, which was inspired by the basketball star's "original style and swag."

"The Angel Reese Special is a saucy trifecta that blends sweet, savory and a touch of spice," the release said.

Chicago basketball fans may remember the McJordan Special from McDonald's, which was popular in the early 1990s. According to a McDonald's fandom website, the meal consisted of a quarter-pound patty with bacon, barbecue sauce and other toppings, plus fries and a drink.

“There’s a real connection between McDonald’s and basketball fans,” Jennifer “JJ” Healan, vice president of marketing, brand, content & culture at McDonald's said in the release. “We want to continue to fuel their love for the game and support athletes on and off the court.  We’re excited to bring our legacy with basketball culture to a new generation, and partnering with Angel is only the beginning.”

The meal will hit restaurants nationwide beginning Monday, Feb. 10, McDonald's said.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has captured the attention of many basketball fans, including three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker.

This article tagged under:

WNBAMcDonald’s
