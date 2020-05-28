The Boston Marathon won't be run this year, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday, calling it unfeasible for public health reasons. The race will be replaced with virtual events.

"There's no way to hold the usual race format without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity," Walsh said at a news conference outside Boston City Hall.

The world-famous race was set for its 124th running on April 20, but had been postponed until September as the coronavirus crisis ramped up in Massachusetts. Organizers had hoped to hold it in the fall, but Walsh said Thursday that it would be unrealistic and irresponsible to hold it all this year.

The race's organizer, the Boston Athletic Association, is planning a week of virtual events instead, its CEO said. See more information on the virtual marathon here.

Registered participants of the in-person race will be given refunds for their entry fees, Tom Grilk said at the news conference.

"While we can't bring tens of thousands of people from around the world to Massachusetts for the marathon this year, we do hope to bring the spirit of the Boston Marathon to the world, and we'll do our best to do that," Grilik said.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of the story below.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is providing an update on the city's coronavirus response and reopening efforts on Thursday afternoon.

He was scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. outside City Hall.

His office on Thursday announced $1.75 million in emergency funding for the Boston Immigrant COVID-19 Collaborative, which brings together 11 organizations that help immigrants in the area.

Per Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, offices in Boston are scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 1, which should result in an increase in highway traffic and MBTA ridership.

The city has also been working on plans to provide more space for pedestrians and for restaurants to create outdoor seating areas, though Walsh has said he does not expect the restaurant industry to return to 100% capacity anytime soon.

At his last media availability on Tuesday, Walsh announced the establishment of a $6 million fund to help the city's small businesses reopen safely. The Reopen Boston Fund is for Boston business with fewer than 15 employees who work in close proximity, like barbershops and hair salons.

"These are grants that you can use to buy PPE (personal protective equipment) to install safety partitions … or to manage outdoor spaces that's approved for business use," Walsh said.

East Boston has been one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with the second-highest rate of infection in the city, according to health officials. Several non-profit groups like Mutual Aid Eastie, are now stepping up to help residents deal with things like food insecurity.

Boston has already designated more than $7 million for small businesses in other funding, but Walsh said the city created the new fund to help address business owners' concerns about following the state's reopening safety guidelines.

Walsh on Sunday said he had no immediate plan to lift the city's stay-at-home advisory and warned residents that strict social distancing would be the norm for at least the next several months.

He said the stay-at-home advisory would need to stay in effect "for the foreseeable future," adding that residents will be asked to continue practicing social distancing.

"Now's not the time to ease restrictions on individuals, meaning individuals shouldn't be easing restrictions on themselves for the foreseeable future, for the next six, eight months," he said.

He added: "If we don’t pay attention and stay disciplined, we’re going to see a second surge and that may be worst than the first one."