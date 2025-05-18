Max Verstappen wins F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola ahead of McLaren duo

A bold move on the opening lap set the stage for another Max Verstappen masterclass.

The four-time reigning Formula One champion won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola on Sunday -- claiming his 65th career victory, fourth straight at this track and second of this season.

McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri rounded out the podium in second and third, respectively. The rest of the top-10 was filled by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Alex Albon (Williams), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), George Russell (Merecedes), Carlos Sainz (Williams), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull).

Verstappen, who started second, used a brilliant late-braking move into the first corner to get around the pole-sitter Piastri. From there, the Red Bull driver set the pace and remained unchallenged through the checkered flag.

Strategy was mixed early in the race, as several teams opted for an early pit stop -- including Piastri, Leclerc, Russell and Sainz. Others stayed on track -- Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Hamilton and Hadjar -- and that played to their benefit when a virtual safety car came out for Haas' Esteban Ocon stopping on track.

Verstappen appeared to be cruising to the win, leading Norris by over 20 seconds, when Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli had an issue to bring out a full safety car. That bunched up the field and erased the McLaren deficit to Verstappen, with Piastri taking over second as Norris pitted for fresh tires.

Despite the closer battle in the final 10 laps, Verstappen's win was still never in doubt. He pulled away from Piastri on the restart and went on to win by over six seconds over Norris, who overtook his teammate in the final stint.

Piastri retained his championship lead after the seventh of 24 races this season with 146 points. Norris is second (13 points behind) and Verstappen is third (22 points behind) in what's become a three-man battle for the title.

The 2025 F1 season continues next weekend in Monte Carlo with the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, set for Sunday, May 25, at 9 a.m. ET.

