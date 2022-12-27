Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double, hits wild game-tying shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was a "Luka Magic" show.

Luka Doncic hit a wild shot to force overtime and finished with a career-high 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.

With the Mavs having cut what was a nine-point deficit with 33 seconds remaining down to three, Doncic was intentionally fouled with 4.2 seconds remaining. He made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, hoping for a Dallas offensive rebound. The ball was batted around before landing in the hands of Doncic, who in one motion grabbed the loose ball and fired up a floater that tied the game at 115-115 with one second left.

Doncic scored seven points in overtime to complete the Mavericks' comeback victory. He shot 21-for-31 from the field and went 16 of 22 from the line. His 21 rebounds were a career high for the 23-year-old Doncic, who is in his fifth season.

Doncic became the third player in NBA history to produce a 50-point, 20-rebound triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Elgin Baylor. He was just the seventh player overall to record a 50-point triple-double. At 23 years old, he became the youngest to do so, topping Chamberlain (26 years old), per ESPN.