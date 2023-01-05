Mattress Mack Bets Over $3 Million on TCU Vs. Georgia in National Championship

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is back at it with another wager on a Texas sports team preparing for a championship matchup.

The Gallery Furniture founder made betting history in November when he took home $75 million following the Houston Astros’ World Series victory. Two months later, he is siding with another squad from the Lone Star State.

TCU is set to face the reigning champion Georgia in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship. While the Horned Frogs are considerable underdogs, that isn’t stopping Mattress Mack from backing up the Brink’s truck.

Mattress Mack has placed over $3 million in bets on TCU against Georgia, including $2.13 million on the TCU moneyline, The Action Network reported. That $2.13 million was placed spread across three separate sportsbooks with varying odds for TCU. He also put $1 million on TCU to cover a 13-point spread.

Those bets could earn Mattress Mack an estimated $8 million altogether.

This isn’t Mattress Mack’s first attempt to win big during the college football title game. He placed over $6 million in bets on Alabama in last year’s championship matchup against Georgia, and he came out empty after the Crimson Tide lost 33-18.

TCU is eyeing its first national championship since 1938. Sonny Dykes’ squad already pulled off an upset in the College Football Playoff with a Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan, and Mattress Mack is banking on another one against Georgia at Sofi Stadium on Monday.