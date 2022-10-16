nfl

Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List

Matt Ryan also threw for the game-winning touchdown in the Colts' victory over the Jaguars

By Kristen Conti

“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup.

History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown.

Ryan now sits at the seventh all-time spot on the most passing yards in NFL history list with 61,375 after his throw to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. moved him ahead of Marino, who had 61,361 yards in his Hall of Fame career.

And to top it all off, Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds remaining to give the Colts a 34-27 lead. He finished with 389 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The 37-year-old quarterback threw the ball 37 times in the first half, which is the most since Peyton Manning did so nine years ago in 2013.

Not to mention, Ryan made Colts' franchise history, as well.

He is the second Colts quarterback to pass Marino on the all-time passing yards list in the past three seasons, following Philip Rivers in 2020. Rivers is ahead of Ryan for sixth on the all-time list with 63,440.

