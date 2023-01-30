Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Named MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete

By Sanjesh Singh

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You like Jazz?

Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday.

Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself as one of the league's rising figures with a unique personality, and he'll become the first Marlins player to appear on the cover.

He just completed his third season in MLB and was named an All-Star, but missed out on the game and much of the season due to a back injury. In 60 games, Chisholm posted a career-high batting average of .254 to go with 14 home runs, 54 hits and 39 runs. 

Miami finished the season with a 69-93 record, placing fourth in the National League East. 

MLB The Show 23 will be released on March 28, with preorders beginning Monday, Feb. 6. Opening Day is March 30.

The standard edition will cost $59.99 on previous-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and $69.99 on current-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5. The collector's edition will be unveiled this Thursday.

Chisholm takes the mantle from Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who braced the cover in last year's edition after winning American League MVP.

