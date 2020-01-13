nfl

Man Collapses, Dies During Ravens Playoff Game

The man's death comes just a month after a body was found in a portable toilet outside of the stadium

Nick Wass/Getty Images

A man collapsed and died Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium during a playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens.

The fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck, said Ravens spokesman Chad Steele, according to news outlets. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Officials have not reported an official cause of death.

Sports

patriots 7 hours ago

Patriots’ Julian Edelman Arrested for Climbing on Vehicle in Beverly Hills: Police

Eagles 17 hours ago

Browns Interested in Eagles’ Scouting Exec for GM Opening

The Ravens were playing the Tennessee Titans in a divisional-round game.

Last month, a body was found inside a portable toilet in a parking lot at the stadium.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

nflBaltimoreTitansplayoffs
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us