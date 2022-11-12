Michael Jordan

LSU's Harold Perkins Didn't Know Who MJ Was Before Flu Game Vs. Arkansas

Ahead of LSU-Arkansas, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly tried to inspire Harold Perkins with a Michael Jordan reference that went right over the 18-year-old's head

By Charlotte Edmonds

LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins had himself a day on Saturday, reportedly overcoming sickness to lead the No. 7 Tigers to their eighth win of the season. 

When head coach Brian Kelly tried to offer some inspiration before the game -- drawing on Michael Jordan’s iconic “flu game” -- Perkins left the 61-year-old speechless. 

“Who’s MJ?”

Ouch. Looks like the GOAT has lost a step with Gen Z. 

Kelly shared the story with the media following his team’s 13-10 win to a cacophony of laughs. 

Perkins was born in September 2004, more than seven years after the original flu game and nearly a year-and-a-half after Jordan retired. Jordan remains arguably the most recognizable name in sports through the acclaimed documentary “The Last Dance”, his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and of course, his eponymous shoe deal. 

In Fayetteville on Saturday, Perkins recorded eight tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles -- including a game-winning strip to seal the game. Every one of his plays proved crucial as the Tigers struggled to score against the Razorbacks.

