Loyola-Duquesne Interrupted by Attempted On-Court Food Delivery

Watch: Food delivery interrupts Loyola-Duquesne game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s understandable that fans may not be thrilled about the cost of concession items at a sporting event, but this is taking it one step too far.

A Wednesday night basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Duquesne in Pittsburgh was interrupted in what can only be described as one of the most bizarre ways possible, as a person apparently delivering a bag of food tried to walk onto the court during play, only to be ordered away by the game official:

An Uber Eats delivery person tried to make a delivery during the Duquesne vs. Loyola-Chicago game 😳



🎥 @bubbaprog pic.twitter.com/HpHPdJ8nnu — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) January 26, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Play was later stopped and the individual was ordered off the court and up to another portion of the seating area, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Later in the broadcast, the ESPN crew caught up with the rogue delivery person, who was still walking around the arena:

he has yet to find the target of his delivery pic.twitter.com/iU1vA0Eq6b — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2023

Fan theories began to pour in after the incident, with some suggesting that the official made the food order at halftime, or that the delivery was staged as part of a guerilla Super Bowl advertisement campaign.

Regardless, here's hoping that the food reached the appropriate destination.

