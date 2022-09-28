Watch: Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch at Cubs Game

Sister Jean throws out first pitch at Cubs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sister Jean, Chaplain of the Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team, threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field for the Cubs game on Tuesday night.

Sister Jean, 103, rocking her classic Loyola varsity jacket with a No. 103 Cubs jersey, winded up an underhand toss from the seat of her wheelchair just before home plate.

Sister Jean is still throwing out first pitches at 103!



(MLB x @SiriusXM)

The Chicago icon rose to fame in 2018 when Loyola's men's basketball team made the Final Four in the NCAA tournament. The team repeated another tremendous run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 after knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round.

The chaplain's last time at Wrigley Field before Tuesday night was in 2018.