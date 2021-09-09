What to Know Philadelphia sports talk radio icon Big Daddy Graham has died, SportsRadio 94WIP said Thursday morning.

Graham worked the overnight shift on 94WIP for about two decades. He also was a published author, comedian and TV personality.

"WIP lost one of its best people, and this city lost one of its cherished, most talented entertainers," 94WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi said.

Big Daddy Graham -- the beloved Philadelphia sports talk radio host, author and comedian who ushered graveyard shifters through the ups and downs of fandom and life -- has died, SportsRadio 94WIP said Thursday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"WIP lost one of its best people, and this city lost one of its cherished, most talented entertainers," morning show host Angelo Cataldi said to start his Thursday show, according to the radio station. 'We all here at WIP are devastated by the news."

RIP to a legend in Philadelphia entertainment. We will miss you, Big Daddy. https://t.co/4Vsn1aqTaj — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 9, 2021

WIP didn't reveal a cause of death, but Graham has battled health issues in recent years.

Born Edward Gudonis, Graham manned the early morning hours on WIP for about two decades, known for his humor and sports knowledge. He was more than just a radio host, he was a personality on and off air.

"Big Daddy was also known for his love of music, his stand-up comedy routines, the many books he wrote and the television shows he stared on," WIP said.

The Philadelphia native even at one point did a segment on NBC10 News.

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10 sports anchor John Clark expressed his condolences and admiration for a "Philly treasure."

I’m heartbroken we’ve lost Big Daddy. Philly treasure. He wanted to make you laugh & make you feel good about yourself. I’m heartbroken for his family



Gary Papa, when he was battling cancer, we went to see BD’s show. Gary lit up. They were amazing mentors & friends to me #RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OBVeyeP2RA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 9, 2021

Longtime colleague Glen Macnow remembered his friend as "a gem of a man" who was sweet and had "no filter."

I learned last night of the passing of my friend Big Daddy Graham. A gem of a man. A diamond in the rough. A funny, hard-working and quirky sweetheart of a guy with no filter. My pal, my co-author. We will all miss him. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) September 9, 2021

Fellow Philly sports radio icon Howard Eskin called Graham "one of a kind."

Woke up this morning to very sad news with the passing of @BigDaddyGraham on Wednesday evening. So many things to remember about Big Daddy but everyone and myself will never forget he was one of a kind. My condolences to Ava Graham and the family. #RIPBIGDADDY https://t.co/bE1ByTV669 — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 9, 2021

Among those Graham leaves behind is his daughter, Ava Graham, who is part of the WIP radio family.

WIP said no memorial service plans were immediately available.