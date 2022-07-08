Once you get a taste of the private plane life, it's hard to go back to flying economy.

Such is the case with LIV golfers who showed off the interior of the tour's all-inclusive, party jet earlier this week and showed no signs of regretting their decision to leave the PGA Tour.

American golfer Pat Perez, who recently signed with LIV Golf, sang Queen's "We Are The Champions" and raised up both his hands in a sign of true celebration.

Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself.

Perez' first LIV event came at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon last weekend. He finished 34th on tour and netted $900,000 for his three days of work.

What golfers were on LIV Golf's private plane?

Perez wasn't the only American golfer making the most of the LIV party plane.

In photos and video posted on social media Thursday, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson can be seen taking advantage of the private jet life -- ordering drinks at the plane's open bar.

Do LIV caddies travel for free?

LIV golfers were joined by their caddies aboard the flight -- one of the tour's many amenities.

LIV Golf covers travel and accommodations for all of its 48 players and their respective caddies.

The money train doesn't stop there, though. Agents and coaches are also covered.

And, with no cut, a golfer can shoot eight over par each round and still net around $120,000 for the week like Andy Ogletree did at Pumpkin Ridge last week.

When is the next LIV golf event?

The next stop on the LIV Golf tour is Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The tournament will run from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, and will feature LIV's standard format -- 48 players broken down into 12 teams, playing 54 holes without cuts and starting shotgun style.

Here are some notable American golfers expected to compete in the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster event: