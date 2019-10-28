Lindsey Vonn Gets Back at Flyers Mascot Gritty for His Trolling of P.K. Subban

Touché, Lindsey Vonn … touché.

Gritty, a master of trolling, can respect another one's work.

If you recall, the Flyers' mascot had a message for the gold medal-winning Olympic skier who is engaged to Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

Gritty took a shot at Subban during warmups before the Flyers-Devils game on Oct. 9 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Pretty good.

So Vonn got Gritty where it hurts … his competition.

Ouch.

Gritty won't love this as he scrolls through his social media accounts. He's pretty busy, so he'll see it eventually.

As for the Devils' mascot, let's hope he's staying away from all windows at Halloween parties.

