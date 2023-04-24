NBA

Lakers' Game 4 Rally Towel Vs. Grizzlies Includes Hilarious Addition

Here's how to use rally towels, per the Lakers

By Sanjesh Singh

Have you ever waved a rally towel before? 

It's easy, right? You simply grab an edge and spin it in any direction. Or maybe it's not so easy.

The rally towel the Los Angeles Lakers gave away to fans for their Game 4 matchup on Monday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies included a hilarious addition: instructions.

Laid out in three steps on the front of the design read:

  1. Grab towel by corner with one hand.
  2. Wave towel clockwise or counterclockwise (your choice).
  3. Repeat.

It also came with a note underneath the third step: "Use caution if also chewing gum."

Whatever the reason for printing the towel in such a manner, the instructions for the No. 7-seeded Lakers are clear: win and take a commanding three-games-to-one series lead before heading to Memphis for Game 5 on Friday.

Ja Morant and Co., however, will look to derail that scenario for the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies.

