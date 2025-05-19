Kobe Bryant

Refurbished basketball court unveiled in tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

The court at Atlantic Avenue Park in the East Los Angeles area were refurbished by BodyArmor sports drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A refurbished basketball court at a Los Angeles park was unveiled Monday in a tribute to Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The court at Atlantic Avenue Park in the East Los Angeles area was refurbished by BodyArmor sports drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The court features a design with colors and symbols that honor legacies of the Lakers great and daughter Gianna.

The purple-and-gold court has the phrase "Play Gigi's Way" on a sideline and a "Kobe & Gianna Bryant" logo surrounded by butterflies at mid-court. The 24 and 2 inside each free throw circle are nods to their jersey numbers.

Natalia Bryant, 22, attended the unveiling.

Vanessa Bryant is the chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit aims to create opportunities for underserved young athletes in honor of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles.

Mamba Day was celebrated by fans with several events throughout Los Angeles, honoring the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News on Aug. 24, 2024.

