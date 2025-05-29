The Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night in a win-or-go-home game for New York.

It's not looking great for the Knicks. The Pacers are 11-3 in the postseason — unbeaten outside of losses in all three Game 3s — and they have won six straight road games, two shy of the NBA record within one postseason.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They simply ran by the Knicks in Game 4, scoring 22 fast-break points, but Tyrese Haliburton expects much more resistance when they try to win a series on New York's home floor for the second straight year.

The Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit in Game 3, the third time in this postseason they have done that. Now they need to make a much different kind of comeback: the 14th in NBA history from a 3-1 deficit.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Knicks put themselves in bad positions by committing 17 turnovers in Game 4 that led to 20 points, but they also gave up easy baskets even when their defense was set.

It left them with plenty to correct if they wanted to extend their first conference finals appearance since 2000 to a Game 6 in Indiana on Saturday. The winner of the Eastern Conference will face Oklahoma City Thunder for the championship.

Here's what to know for tonight's game:

What time do the Knicks play tonight?

Game 5 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers is set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Knicks game on tonight?

The Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference finals is available on TNT and TruTV.

How do I stream the Knicks game tonight?

The Eastern Conference finals is streaming on MAX from Warner Bros. Discovery with a subscription.

Where is Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals being held?

Game 5 will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Who are the probable starters for Game 5?

For the Knicks, the starting lineup is expected to include Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

For the Pacers, probable starters are Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Who is on the injury report for Game 5?

Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with a left knee contusion suffered in Game 4, but he is expected to play. The Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (ankle) will also be listed as questionable but he is expected to play.

Indiana's Isaiah Jackson is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. He has been out since Nov. 1, 2024.

What is the remaining Eastern Conference finals schedule?

*If necessary. The Pacers hold a 3-1 lead ahead of Thursday night's matchup.