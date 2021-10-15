Kliff Kingsbury Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Cardinals-Browns Game

Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID, will miss Browns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The unbeaten Arizona Cardinals will be without their head coach for their Week 6 matchup in Cleveland.

Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's showdown against the Browns, the Cardinals announced Friday night.

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen also tested positive and will miss the game.

Coach Kingsbury, QB Coach Cam Turner, and DT Zach Allen will miss Sunday’s game at Cleveland after testing positive for Covid-19.https://t.co/Burp2emaUz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 16, 2021

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that general manager Steve Keim won't be making the trip to Cleveland either after testing positive.

#AZCardinals GM Steve Keim, who pulled off the trade for TE Zach Ertz earlier in the day, tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t make the trip to Cleveland, per me and @TomPelissero. Coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive, as well, and won’t coach this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2021

Kingsbury will become the first NFL head coach to miss a game this season due to COVID-19.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities in Kingsbury's absence. Joseph has prior head coaching experience, leading the Denver Broncos from 2017-18.

Pelissero reported the Cardinals will enter enhanced COVID protocols, and added that the NFL isn't currently considering making any changes to Sunday's game.

Under enhanced mitigation protocols, all players and staff -- regardless of vaccination status -- are COVID tested every day. So still a couple more rounds of tests before kickoff Sunday. https://t.co/X9XaXNe6Es — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2021

Earlier this week, star pass rusher Chandler Jones tested positive and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones isn't expected to play against Cleveland.

The Cardinals are the NFL's last remaining undefeated team at 5-0.